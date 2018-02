Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- Sunday's women's basketball game between Arkansas and Missouri has been moved to Monday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m.

Missouri was delayed due to weather-related travel issues. Doors for Monday's game will open at 5 p.m. and tickets are just $1.

According to the Arkansas athletic department fans who have tickets for Sunday’s game will be allowed to use those for entry on Monday.The Tigers beat the Razorbacks, 88-54, back in January.