× ASP: Person Identified In I-49, Approaching West Fork, Fatality

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The person killed in a multi-car crash on I-49 north, just before the West Fork exit, has been identified as fifty-seven-year-old Joseph Palasak, from Rogers, according to an Arkansas State Police (ASP) Preliminary Fatal Crash Report.

On Saturday (Feb. 10) around 5:45 p.m., during cloudy and freezing rain conditions, several vehicles collided on the bridge — some reports indicated up to 20 vehicles were involved.

ASP states the crash happened on the bridge, and that Palasak, in a 2016 Honda Pilot was part of the initial crash. Palasak, a passenger, got out of the vehicle and walked to the back of it; meanwhile a second vehicle, a 2005 Nissan Murano, approached the bridge, lost control and slid into the back of the Honda, striking Palasak. The impact forced Palasak over the side of the bridge, according to the ASP report.

Two other vehicles, a Jeep and Toyota, then collided into the Nissan.

MORE AS DETAILS BECOME AVAILABLE