× Bentonville Schools And Adventure Club Closed Monday

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — School’s out Monday (Feb. 12) in Bentonville.

Due to the wintry weather over the weekend, Bentonville Schools and Adventure Club will be closed on Monday; however, administrative offices will be open.

“Most roads are clear, but parking lots and sidewalks are extremely slick,” according to the school district.

Meanwhile, the areas at school locations are being treated.

STORY DEVELOPING