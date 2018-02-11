× Cold Weather Didn’t Keep Runners From 4th Annual Fort Smith Marathon

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Hundreds of runners from all across the country braved the below freezing weather Sunday (Feb. 11) morning for the 4th Annual Fort Smith Marathon.

More than 900 runners ran through the goal line.

“It was awesome,” said runner Beth Price. “I think that was my best pace ever … that cold really pushed me.”

Many runners were from the Natural State and many from other states.

”I actually ran with a woman from Florida and this was her 12th marathon that she’s doing,” said Price.

One thing all the runners had in common, was how many layers it took them to keep warm.

For one student, it was at least four.

Runner Patty Treece had one layer on the bottom, two layers on top and a jacket.

Freezing temperatures were a big challenge for the runners.

“It’s wretched. It’s awfully cold. It’s horribly cold,” said Price. “My hands are still numb.”

But, some people preferred running in temps nearing 30 degrees.

“I love cold weather,” said Treece.

The marathon wrapped up in the afternoon.

The overall marathon winner was David Hildenbrand from Oklahoma City. He finished in three hours and seven minutes.

