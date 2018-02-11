Firefighters In Eureka Springs Rescue ‘Molly’

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — Molly had a rough Sunday (Feb. 11) morning.

She was out for her morning walk, shortly before daylight, and went a bit to close to the edge of a bluff and fell down it.

She survived the fall — uninjured — but couldn’t figure out how to return home because the bluff had a bunch of brush and debris that blocked her path.

Inspiration Point Rural Fire Protection District came to the rescue. Firefighter Phil Kimball made his way down to the stranded dog hoping to coax her to his arms. Didn’t work. Molly was too skeptical.

He then cleared the brush and led her up the hill where her owners were, but she ran past them and into the garage and to her bed.

Hopefully, in the future, Molly will stay a safe distance from the edge of the bluff.