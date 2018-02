Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)--Sample more than 200 wines and food from more than 15 local restaurants, all while raising money for a good cause.

It's happening Friday, March 2 at 6 p.m.

In the video above, 5NEWS morning anchor April Baker has the details on this year's Grape Escapes in Fort Smith.

To learn more or buy tickets, click here.