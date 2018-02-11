× Woman Rescued From Burning Motel Room

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A woman is in the hospital after her hotel room catches fire Sunday (Feb. 11), according to Fort Smith law enforcement.

The fire happened inside a room at Motel 6 on Towson Avenue around noon, according to authorities.

According to Fort Smith Battalion Chief Skip Mathews, fire crews found her hiding in the bathroom and got her out; she was the sole occupant.

An eyewitness tells 5NEWS that the victim was covered in smoke and her hair was on fire.

She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and her condition is unknown at this time.

STORY DEVELOPING