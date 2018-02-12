× 4 People Killed In Small Plane Crash Near Santa Clarita Are Identified

California (KTLA) — The four people who were killed in a private plane crash northeast of Santa Clarita Sunday morning have been identified by a family member.

Those four were the only occupants on the plane, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The incident in the 30000 block of Briggs Road near Agua Dulce was reported around 11 a.m., L.A. County fire officials said.

Three of the victims were adults and one was a child, the Los Angeles Times reported. A family member identified them as Thomas Hastings, 65, who was the pilot aboard, and Amber Hill, 27; Jacob Hill, 25; and Madison Hastings Saxelby, 9.

The Times reported that Hastings was returning to his home in Winnetka from a weekend trip when the crash happened, killing his granddaughter, Madison, and his daughter, Amber, along with her husband, Jacob.

“They do this trip every couple months,” Jake Hastings, son of Thomas, told the Times. “A routine, normal thing.”

The plane, a Cirrus aircraft, crashed under unknown circumstances, said Allen Kenitzer from the Federal Aviation Administration’s office of communications.

The plane did not catch fire after crashing, L.A. County Fire Dispatch Supervisor Art Marrujo told the L.A. Times.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

No further information was available.