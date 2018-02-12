× Asa Hutchinson Addresses State of the State

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) addressed lawmakers today during the annual State of the State address.

Hutchinson presented a budget plan that would cut the income tax rate for the state’s top earners from 6.9 percent to 6 percent.

Hutchinson said his plan would set aside $48 million in surplus money for tax reduction.

“Business can relocate and people can relocate, but the true motivation is to do the best for the people of Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.

On the flip side, the democrats opposed.

“Cutting income tax sounds good and all, but he (Hutchinson) said nothing about how we are going to take care of state highways and pre-K education funding,” Michael John Gray, Arkansas democratic chairman said.