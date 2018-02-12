× Bentonville Woman Killed After Part Of Semi Rolls On Top Of Her

FAULKNER COUNTY (KFSM) — A Bentonville woman is dead after a semi slid on top of her car during a three-car collision, according to Arkansas State Police.

Guadalupe Del C. Castorena, 25, was traveling east on U.S. 64 about 5:10 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 10). The driver of a Jeep Cherokee slowed for traffic and Catorena rear-ended the Jeep, according to ASP.

Castorena’s Chevrolet Cavalier turned slid sideways and while doing so, she was hit by a semi truck, according to ASP.

The impact caused Castorena’s Cavalier and the semi to drive off the road and run into trees. When the semi hit the trees, the truck broke free from the trailer, and the truck rolled on top of Castorena, according to police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was raining at the time.