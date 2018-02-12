× Bond Issues Up For A Vote In Springdale On Feb. 13

SPRINGDALE — Springdale residents will vote in a special election Feb. 13 on whether to authorize an issue of bonds and existing sales tax revenue to fund several improvement projects in the city. The city created a web page detailing the proposed 2018 bond program, linked to on its website at SpringdaleAr.gov. Click here to see a sample ballot.

Each bond issue will be its own ballet question. The bond authorizations are not tied to tax increases, and instead will continue the current 1% sales and use tax levied in 2003 and continued in 2006 as approved by Springdale voters, according to the city.

No organized opposition to the ballot measures had been registered with the Arkansas Ethics Commission, as of publication.

The Committee to Move Springdale Forward was formed Jan. 22 in support of the measures, but as of publication no money had been raised or spent on the initiative, according to the commission.

