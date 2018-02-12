× Ex-Browns QB Johnny Manziel Says He Has Bipolar Disorder

(CBS News) — It’s comeback season (technically “Comeback SZN”) for Johnny Manziel right now, and the free agent quarterback, who spent the last two years getting his life together after multiple off-field issues, is making a number of public appearances as he does his best to convince an NFL team to give him a second chance.

Notably on Monday morning, Manziel appeared on a “Good Morning America” segment in which he told the world he is bipolar and trying to make a comeback after his “huge downfall.” Manziel also said he is currently sober; he talked about his sobriety previously during the 2016 offseason.

“I am taking medication for bipolar, and I am working to try to make sure I don’t fall back into any type of depression because I know where that leads me, and I know how slippery a slope that is for me,” Manziel said.

The quarterback said he was diagnosed as bipolar about a year ago.

“At the end of the day, I can’t help that my wires are a little bit differently crossed than yours,” Manziel said. “I can’t help my mental makeup or the way that I was created.”

And he said, when confronted directly about it, that he is not currently drinking. Manziel then proceeded to get open and honest about the issues he had with drinking.

“No, I’m not. Here’s the way I look at it — going back the last couple years of my life, I was self-medicating with alcohol,” Manziel said. “That’s what I thought was making me happy and getting out of that depression to a point where I had some sense of happiness. But at the end of the day, when you’re left, staring at the ceiling by yourself, and you’re back in that depression and back in that hole, that dark hole of sitting in a room by yourself and being super depressed and thinking about all the mistakes you’ve made in your life.

Read more and see video, here.