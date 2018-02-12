× Officials Worried Over Washington County Jail Costs

FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — Justices of the peace in northwest Arkansas are looking at ways to handle a growing inmate population, a crowded jail and a shortfall in money to cover costs.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the 710-bed Washington County jail reached its highest daily inmate population of 709 last year. A sales tax earmarked for the jail is also not covering enough costs.

Justices of the peace said during a Quorum Court Jail and Law Enforcement committee meeting last week that they need ideas to address the jail’s issues. They say the cities must pay more to house inmates at the jail or that the county needs to think of ways to cover increasing costs.

Sheriff Tim Helder says that any option will likely take at least a year to implement.