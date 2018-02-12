× Oklahoma Assistant Police Chief Suffers Neck Fracture After Crash

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — The Checotah assistant police chief involved in a collision is suffering from a severe neck injury.

Checotah Police Assistant Chief Justin Durrett was involved in collision about 6:15 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 11) on U.S. 71, 5NEWS sister station KFOR reports.

Durrett was found by another officer trapped underneath his Ford F150. He crashed after losing control of the truck, KFOR also reports.

He was ejected from the truck and sustained multiple neck fractures, according to KFOR.