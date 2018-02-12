× Ole Miss, Andy Kennedy To Part Ways

CBS SPORTS (KFSM) – Ole Miss and Andy Kennedy will announce at a press conference later Monday that they are parting ways at the end of this season, a source told CBS Sports early Monday.

This is Kennedy’s 12th year at Ole Miss. Ole Miss hosts Arkansas at 6 p.m. on Tuesday

He’s never finished worse than 7-9 in the SEC, or worse than sixth in the league, despite having one of the conference’s most difficult jobs. Kennedy’s 245 victories at Ole Miss make him the winningest coach in school history. The 2007 SEC Coach of the Year led the Rebels to two NCAA Tournaments and advanced both times. Entering this season, Kentucky and Florida were the only SEC schools to win more games than Ole Miss since the day Kennedy was hired in 2006.

Ole Miss is 11-14 this season and on a five-game losing streak.