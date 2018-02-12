× Possible Homicide Being Investigated Near West Siloam Springs

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — Police are investigating a possible homicide after a woman’s body was found Sunday morning (Feb. 11).

The woman’s body was found about 7 a.m. Sunday outside of a trailer home at Kingpoint Mobile home Park, 64600 E. 254 Road. Police have yet to release the woman’s name and additional details.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the matter.

Delaware County is 30 miles northwest of West Siloam Springs.