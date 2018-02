Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) -- Police are searching for a woman who was caught in surveillance video stealing a package off a porch.

In the video, the woman is seen ringing the doorbell of the home while eyeing the package at the door step. A few moments later, she grabs it and quickly walks away.

The package was stolen while the homeowners were at work.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Prairie Grove police at 846-3270.