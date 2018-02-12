× Rogers Police Identify Former Police Officer As A Suspect In 20-Year-Old Rape Case

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police announced an update in a 20-year-old rape case Monday (Feb. 12).

Police served a warrant on former Gateway Police Chief Grant Hardin.

Hardin pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in October 2017 in a separate case. He is serving a 30 year sentence a state prison.

On Nov. 9, 1997, a teacher was raped at Frank Tillery Elementary School. The teacher was at the school on a Sunday preparing a classroom when she left to use the restroom, according to police. She was then raped by a man armed with a pistol, according to police.

More than 250 people were at the school attending a church service in the cafeteria at the time of the attack, according to police.

Police reopened the case in 2014, re-releasing a sketch of the suspect. The suspect was between 20-30 years old at the time, and would be between 40-42 years old now.

According to Benton County records, Hardin served two terms as constable for District 1 from 2009-10 and 2013-14. Hardin was hired as the police chief for Gateway on Jan. 31, 2016, and resigned in May.

Hardin later worked as correctional officer at the Northwest Arkansas Community Correction Center in Fayetteville.