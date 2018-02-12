Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office & Local Church Hold Safety Training Seminar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- With the number of church and school shootings across the country on the rise, the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office and Grand Avenue Baptist Church held a safety training seminar Saturday (Feb. 10).

More than 100 people attended the event, along with dozen of church leaders from across the region.

The seminar discussed emergency situations and how a church can put together a safety team for when an emergency arises.

Investigators with the sheriff's office and the FBI spoke about active shooter situations and the county prosecutor spoke about legal matters.

"We tend to try to prepare for the unthinkable that is what we have seen at some church shootings is the unimaginable tragedy that occurs and it is difficult to prepare for those things but what we can do is be as ready as we can and to be alert vigilant operate for all kinds of emergencies that can come up," Don Leahman with Grand Avenue Baptist Church said.

The sheriff's office said to contact them directly if you would like to have a similar seminar at your church, business or group function.