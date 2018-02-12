× Traffic Slowdowns On I-49 Near Pinnacle Hills In Rogers

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM)– Traffic was slowed to a near stand-still on Interstate 49 in Rogers.

Northbound traffic showed slowed or stopped from north of the Pinnacle Hills exit on idrivearkansas.com.

The slowdown reportedly extended south to the Pleasant Grove Rd. exit.

Dispatchers with Arkansas State Police confirmed that three minor vehicle accidents were the major causes of the slowdown in Rogers.

Another slowdown was affecting drivers south of the Wagon Wheel Rd. exit in Springdale.

Stay with 5NEWS for more traffic updates throughout the day.