× Unborn Child & Mother Shot On I-40 In Road Rage Matter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KFSM) — A driver with road rage shot a pregnant woman this past weekend on Interstate 40, according to police. The baby was also shot and is fighting for its life.

The mother was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling west on the interstate, 5NEWS CBS affiliate WREG reports.

The suspect was driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala. The mother told police the driver of the Impala tailgated the car she was in. When they tried to get away, the suspect would accelerate and continue tailgating.

A few moments later, the driver of the Impala pulled beside the woman who was 36 weeks pregnant, and shot her three times in her right hip, WREG reports.

Two others in the vehicle with her were not injured, WREG also reports.

The mother was taken to the Regional Medical Center and underwent surgery. During the surgery, they found her baby was shot as well. The child is fighting for its life, according to WREG.

The suspect is wanted by police. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (901)528-CASH.