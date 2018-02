× WATCH: Above Freezing By Mid-Morning; Much Warmer Today

There will be plenty of ice left on sidewalks and untreated parking lots this morning, so be careful heading out the door this morning. Today will be much warmer than yesterday with everyone climbing well above freezing.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the Fort Smith area:

Highs today: