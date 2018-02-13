× Allegiant Now Offering Direct Flight To Destin From XNA

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Allegiant announced Tuesday (Feb. 13) a new nonstop service from Bentonville to Destin, Florida via Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport beginning June 6, 2018, according to a press release.

“Allegiant is excited to offer Bentonville-area travelers their only ultra-low cost, nonstop option to visit Florida’s beautiful Emerald Coast,” Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial said.

Allegiant offers a unique option to Bentonville-area travelers with low base fares and savings on rental cars and hotels.

Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.