Arkansas Governor Calling For Special Election To Fill Seat Of Senator Convicted Of Felonies

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Governor Asa Hutchinson has filed a proclamation to fill the seat of former state Senator Jake Files.

Hutchinson is calling for a special election to fill the vacancy for District 8 and is setting election deadlines.

Files resigned from that seat Feb. 9. State law requires that the governor sets a date for a special election to fill the vacancy.

The special election will happen Tuesday, Aug. 14 in Little Rock. A special primary election for all eligible political parties will happen Tuesday, May 22.

The time for filing for candidacy as a party candidate with the Secretary of State’s Office will be at noon, Thursday, Feb. 22 and will end noon Thursday, May 1.

The law states that independent candidates for the special elections must submit their notices of candidacy, political practices pledges, affidavits of eligibility and petitions to the Secretary of State’s Office in Little Rock no later than noon March 1.