Muldrow Assistant Chief Cleared In Shooting

MULDROW (KFSM) – Muldrow Assistant Police Chief Tim Keith was cleared of any police violations in his involvement in a shooting that happened on the 8th of this month according to the police department Facebook page.

Keith responded to a call at the Executive Inn at Maine and I-40.

A stand-off with negotiations occurred for almost three hours until suspect fired one round at officers and Assistant Chief Tim Keith responded by firing one round.

Assistant Chief Keith has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation of departmental policy while the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is handling the criminal investigation.