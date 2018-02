× Flu Season One Of The Worst On Record, 15 Deaths In The Past Week

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Federal officials are urging anyone who is sick to stay home after this flu season has become one of the worst on record.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 15 people have died from the flu in Arkansas this past week.

This brings the total of flu related deaths in the state to 140.

The Center of Disease Control said this flu season may not have peaked yet.