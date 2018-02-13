× Fort Smith Police Make Arrest In Drive-By Shooting

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police have made an arrest in a drive-by shooting, according to Cpl. Anthony Rice.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S 12th Street Tuesday (Feb. 13) at about 12:46 a.m. for a report of a drive-by shooting.

The victim told police that her ex-boyfriend, Donnie White, 30, drove by her parent’s house. She was staying at her parent’s house due to previous domestic issues, police said.

White shot at and struck a car occupied by the victim’s friend, according to police. Police said the victim and her parents were standing by the car, but were not hit.

White was later found and taken into custody by police without incident. Police said before the shooting, White rammed the friend’s car and followed the friend to the shooting location.

He is facing charges of terroristic act, four counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threatening and domestic aggravated assault.