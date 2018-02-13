× Interstate 49 Slowdowns Near Exit 76 In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)– Both north and southbound lanes of Interstate 49 in Springdale experienced slowdowns near the Wagon Wheel Rd. exit Tuesday morning (Feb. 13).

Northbound traffic was slowed or stopped for about three miles, past the Huntsville Ave. exit.

Traffic in the southbound lane was slow from south of the Monroe Ave. exit nearly back to Pleasant Grove Rd. in Rogers.

There were no accidents in that area, according to dispatchers for Arkansas State Police.

