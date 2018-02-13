New Rodent Virus Found In U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This morning experts are warning people with pet rats that a deadly virus that can spread to humans is hitting the U.S. for the first time.

Doctors in the U.S. and Canada confirmed cases of the rodent born Seoul virus.

Rats show no symptom, but it can be dangerous, or even deadly to humans.

Patients can display signs of liver and kidney failure.

So far, 24 people in the U.S. have been infected with the virus three have been hospitalized.

Experts said one of the best ways to avoid catching the virus is to practice good hand hygiene and disinfect rat cages often.