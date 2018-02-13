× Pea Ridge Millage Increase Passes

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — The Pea Ridge School District asked voters for a millage increase for a new high school and they have received.

Residents voted Tuesday (Feb. 13) for the millage increase. It passed 59-41. Specifically, 638 voters were for the millage increase, while 452 were against.

Taxes will be raised toward the future of education. Voters approved a 3.9 millage increase. The rate will now be 48.7 due to overcrowding issues, which means for every $100,000 in property someone owns, they’ll pay an extra $78 in property taxes annually.