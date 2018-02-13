× Primaries Held For 3 Arkansas Districts Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican primary voters were selecting nominees for two Arkansas Senate seats and a representative for a House seat in north-central Arkansas.

In balloting Tuesday, three Republicans from Russellville sought the party’s nomination to replace Greg Standridge, who died in November. Bob Bailey, Breanne Davis or Luke Heffley would face Democrat Teresa Gallegos in May. If necessary, a runoff would be held March 13.

Former Cabot School Board members Jim Coy and Ricky Hill seek the GOP nomination for a seat that had been held by Eddie Joe Williams, who has joined the Trump administration. The winner faces Democrat Steven McNeely of Jacksonville in May.

Republicans Donald Ragland and Timmy Reid of Marshall are the sole candidates for a House seat vacated by Trump appointee David Branscum.