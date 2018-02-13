Razorbacks Roll Past Ole Miss For Road Win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OXFORD, MS (KFSM) - Arkansas had struggled to get wins on the road this season but a trip to struggling Ole Miss was just what the Razorbacks needed.

Just more than 24 hours after Rebels coach Andy Kennedy announced he would be leaving the program at the end of the season, the Rebels saw Arkansas go on a 14-1 second half run as the Hogs posted a 75-64 win on the road.

Arkansas, who has won three straight, improved to 18-8 and 7-6 in the SEC with the next two games coming inside Bud Walton Arena. Texas A&M, who lost to Missouri on Tuesday, will be in Fayetteville on Friday. Ole Miss has lost six straight, the longest skid in Kennedy's 12 seasons.

The Razorbacks started slow but closed the first half on a 24-10 run and then used the second half surge to coast to the comfortable win. Dan Gafford picked up his second foul in the first two minutes of the game but Ole Miss had not answer for the Hogs' forward as he finished with a team high 19 points while Jaylen Barford and Anton Bearc each finished with 13. Daryl Macon scored just four points which snapped a streak of seven straight games of 20 or more points, the second longest in school history. Darius Hall had 14 point and 11 rebounds off the bench.

Ole Miss was led by Deandre Burnett with 24 points but show just 29 percent as a team, including 10-of-37 from inside the 3-point arc.

Arkansas has held their last three opponents to 65 points or less.