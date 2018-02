× Sallisaw Has A New Mayor

SALLISAW (KFSM) — There is a new mayor for Sallisaw.

All six precincts have turned in votes.

Ernie Martens took nearly 51 percent of the votes and is the new mayor. He filed for a two-year unexpired term.

Robert Jamison got nearly 30 percent of the votes and Jim Hudgens took 20 percent.

