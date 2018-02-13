× Sebastian County Deputy’s Wife Arrested After Meth Investigation

SEBASTIAN (KFSM) — The wife of a Sebastian County Detention Center employee has been arrested in connection with dealing methamphetamine, according to a news release.

Bobbi Schuch, 42, of Fort Smith was arrested on suspicion of maintaining a premise for drug sales, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and delivery of methamphetamine, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Her husband, Chris Schuch, is an employee of the Sebastian County Detention Center. He has been suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation within the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators searched Schuch’s residence and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia including scales and baggies, the release states.

Joshua Stiles, 33, also of Fort Smith was arrested as well. He is accused of delivering methamphetamine.