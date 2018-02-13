Siloam Springs In Final Running For Hulu TV Show

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — A public vote will decide whether downtown Siloam Springs is featured on Hulu’s third season of “The Small Business Revolution.”

The city got word about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 13) that it reached the top five, according to Nathan Reed, director of economic development for the city’s Chamber of Commerce.

Siloam Springs is competing against towns in Illinois, Massachusetts, Texas and California for a $500,000 revitalization.

Online voting is open for the next seven days. Residents are encouraged to share #MYSILOAMSPRINGS to help spread the word.

Kelsey Howard with Main Street Siloam Springs said last fall her team originally applied for a spot on the show, which helps set up small businesses for long-term sustainability so they can continue to help feed the community.

Howard said the city’s downtown businesses make it unique.

“Last year, over seven and a half million dollars was reinvested in Downtown Siloam Springs,” Howard said. “The people here care and are going to keep caring and that’s what we want to celebrate.”