Two Families To Receive Keys To New Habitat Homes In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Habitat for Humanity along with community leaders, homeowner families and friends will celebrate the completion of construction on two new homes at a dedication ceremony Tuesday (Feb. 13) at 5:00 p.m. at 351 S. West Ave, according to a press release.

Home sponsors for Habitat for Humanity builds include Proctor & Gamble, Bank of America, Bikes, Blues, and BBQ, Modus Studio, and Habitat’s Women Build Committee.

Proctor & Gamble will present the Pine and Moore families with baskets to congratulate them on their journey into home ownership, according to a press release.

This home is the start of an amazing foundation for our family to build our lives” Sarah Pine, one of the new homeowners said. “From the first wall raised to the final finishing touches, it’s been a fantastic process and we’ve been blessed with a beautiful home that was built with love. My heart is so grateful.”

The new homeowners will continue to make monthly payments on a low-cost, which in turn will go toward building more Habitat homes in Washington County.