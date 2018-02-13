Valentine’s Day Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday will start off with cloudy skies and scattered rain showers; especially around sunrise and drive-time.

Rain will be out of the area by Noon on Wednesday with temperatures warming to near 60 or 65º by late day.

The next chance for rain arrives late Thursday into Friday with another strong cold front.

Here's a quick look at timing:

WEDNESDAY 6AM: Wednesday starts with rain and temperatures in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY 4:30 PM: Rain has long exited with much warmer temperatures in the 60s.

-Garrett