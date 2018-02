× WATCH: Warming Trend, Showers Tonight

Clouds will slowly return today, but afternoon temperatures should be warmer than yesterday by about 5°. Showers will be possible overnight tonight into early Wednesday morning, and overnight temperatures will stay well above freezing.

Much warmer weather arrives tomorrow with highs in the 60s and 70s will be possible Thursday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley:

Much warmer Wednesday: