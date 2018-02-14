× Fayetteville Man Accused Of Raping Girl Several Times

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A man is accused of raping a girl several times, according to police.

Fernando Estrada-Martinez, 39, of Fayetteville was arrested Monday (Feb. 12) on suspicion of four counts of rape.

The girl reportedly told authorities she had been molested since she was in first grade by Estrada-Martinez.

A medical examine supported her claims, according to police.

Estrada-Martinez remained Wednesday (Feb. 14) in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 bond.