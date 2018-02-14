× Alleged Strip Club Shooter Pleads In Court

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A man who allegedly shot at a Fayetteville strip club pleaded Tuesday (Feb. 14) in Washington County Circuit Court.

Ramon Ilario Flores, 26, of Lowell pleaded not guilty to committing a terroristic act, being an accessory to second-degree aggravated assault and battery, criminal mischief, engaging in violent group activity and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is set to appear in court again April 12.

Flores and others allegedly shot at Silver Dollar Cabaret Jan. 21. following an altercation between them and employees at the club. The other suspects have yet to be found and arrested.