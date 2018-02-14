Ash Wednesday Begins Feb. 14, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- Wednesday (Feb. 14) is the start of lent which is also known as Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday occurs 46 days before Easter and is typically observed by many western Christians, including Catholics, Methodists, Baptists, and Lutherans.

It is also a day of fasting which means no meat, and no eating in between meals.

Several people will be getting a black cross on their forehead made from burnt palm branches that have been blessed during the previous Palm Sunday service.

If you are not available to attend church to receive the ashes, some local churches are offering "ashes on the go" in Northwest Arkansas such as First United Methodist Church in Rogers on Second Street and the corner of Walnut and Seventh Street from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church located on Old Greenwood is also offering this service from noon to 1:00 p.m. in the church parking lot.