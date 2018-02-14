× C-SPAN’s Bus To Visit Northwest Arkansas And Fort Smith

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — C-SPAN Bus comes to Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith.

C-SPAN’s state-of-the-art 45-foot customized motor coach will visit Northwest Arkansas Wednesday (Feb. 14) and Fort Smith Thursday (Feb. 15) to engage teachers, students, community members and elected officials through demonstrations of C-SPAN’s multi-platform public service resources, according to a press release.

Students and teachers are invited aboard on the bus to learn about C-SPAN Classroom, a free online educational resource, and C-SPAN’s extensive online Video Library.

The C-SPAN Bus will invite visitors from Rogers High School, Northwest Arkansas Community College, and Northside and Southside High School in Fort Smith.

This visit is part of C-SPAN’s “50 Capitals Tour.”

C-SPAN programming and all funding for C-SPAN operations, including Bus visits are provided by Cox-Communications.

“Cox Communications is thrilled that the C-SPAN Bus is visiting Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith, bringing their political and educational resources to the community. We’re proud to partner with C-SPAN and look forward to teachers, students, residents and professors stepping abroad to experience all that C-SPAN has to offer,” Whitney Yoder, spokesperson for Cox Communications said.

C-SPAN was created by the cable TV industry and is now nearly in 100 million households, according to a press release.

Fans can follow the adventures of the C-SPAN Bus on Twitter and Instagram and online at C-SPAN.org/community