Cherokee Nation Honors Local Veteran

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFSM) — The Cherokee Nation honored two U.S. Army veterans and an U.S. Air Force Veteran Monday (Feb. 12) during a Tribal Council meeting, a news release states.

Staff Sgt. David Hall, 65, of Wister was recognized by Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker and Deputy Chief S. Joe Crittenden during the meeting. They recognized Hall’s diligence and the sacrifices he made while serving America.

Hall enlisted in the army in 1971. He completed basic training in Missouri and advanced training in Massachusetts, Louisiana and Alabama, the release states.

After, he was deployed to Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1978. He reenlisted in the Army Reserves during 1988, and toured in Saudi Aravia, Somalia and Kuwait. He was honorably discharged from the reserves during 2004, the release states.