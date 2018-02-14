Florida School Shooting: Suspect ID’d As Nikolas Cruz, A Former Student

PARKLAND, Fla. (CBS News) — A former student opened fire at a Florida high schoolWednesday, killing at least 17 people, sending students running out into the streets and SWAT team members swarming in before authorities took him into custody about a mile away.

Sheriff Scott Israel identified the suspect as Nikolas Cruz, 19. A law enforcement source briefed on the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School said the suspect appears to have pulled the school fire alarm, causing chaos, and then started shooting, reports CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton.

CBS News’ Jeff Pegues reports the suspect had a AR-15-style weapon with multiple magazines on his person. Sources say that authorities are rushing to trace this weapon and its origin and how Cruz obtained it. Pegues says it well help investigators determine a timeline leading up to the attack.

Previously, Israel had said the shooter was a former student. He said the shooter was outside and inside the school at points during the attack, and taken into custody “without incident” about an hour after he left the school. Israel said police were waiting for the SWAT team to give them the all-clear so that they could go inside the school.

A male that fit the description of the suspect was seen being taken into custody, CBS News’ Jeff Pegues reports. He was later transported to the hospital and seen being wheeled into the facility on a gurney.

Broward County Schools superintendent Robert Runcie said there were numerous fatalities, but couldn’t confirm the number. He called it a “horrific situation.”

See video, here.