Man Hospitalized Following Hit-And-Run In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Crews are on the scene after a man was hit by a vehicle at 14th Street and Grand Avenue in Fort Smith Wednesday (Feb. 14).

According to Cpl. Anthony Rice, the victim is a 55-year-old man in critical condition. Cpl. Rice said the victim is being taken by medical helicopter to a Little Rock hospital.

Witnesses told 5NEWS the driver took off after the man was hit. Officers said the vehicle they are searching for is a black or dark-colored SUV or van, but the make and model have not been released at this time. Police said the vehicle should have damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Police are urging anyone who has any information to call Fort Smith Police, or River Valley Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME (782-7463).

5NEWS is on the scene to bring you the latest on this developing story.