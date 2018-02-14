Fort Smith Police Searching For Suspect In Armed Robbery

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A suspect is wanted after reportedly robbing a dollar store of beer and an air mattress, according to the Fort Smith Police Department.

A suspect armed with a stun gun reportedly robbed the Dollar General, 3400 Rogers Ave. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, according to police.

Police said the suspect stole beer and an air mattress. When an employee tried to stop the suspect, he reportedly held a stun gun to the employee’s chest before running away.

The suspect was last seen leaving in a silver, four-door 2004 Toyota Corolla with Arkansas license plate 182 UEF. The car he was in was reported stolen, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Smith police at 709-5100 or 78-CRIME.