Local Floral Shops Prepare For Valentine’s Day

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Valentine's Day (Feb. 14) is one of the busiest days of the year for local floral shops.

Bloom Floral and Gifts in Bentonville is getting an early start to their morning to prepare for Valentine's Day.

It's not too late to order flowers for your special someone, but it's not going to be cheap.

Heath Nicholas is the co-owner of Bloom Floral and Gifts and he's got a few tips to help you get a deal.

Prices on flowers go up on Valentine's Day because florist's suppliers charge them more.

Nicholas says to save a chunk of money, skip out on delivery. Go to the florist and pick up the flowers yourself.

Consumers will spend a near record of $19.6 billion this year or about $143 each, according to The National Retail Federation.

19 percent of those surveyed say they are planning on giving jewelry to their significant other.

Hershey kisses are also considered the most popular candy in Arkansas for Valentine's Day, according to a recent survey.