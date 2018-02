× Logan County Woman Still Missing 5 Years Later

LOGAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A Valentine has been missing for more than five years.

Helen Theresa Valentine was last seen Sept. 14, 2012 in Paris, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Valentine is thought to be 5-foot-4 and 125 pounds, and has brown eyes. She was last seen with brown hair, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Logan County Sheriff Boyd D. Hicks encourages anyone who has any information to contact him.