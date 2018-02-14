× More Than 55K Valentine Wishes Sent To Kids In Arkansas Children’s Hospital

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — More than 55,000 kids who are patients in the Arkansas Children’s Hospitals or clinics are having a heart-warming Valentine’s Day.

They’re day is special –in part — because of the many people who took time to send them Valentine’s Day greetings. More than 55,700 greetings were sent from all 50 states and six continents.

Anyone interested had the to make Valentine’s Day special for child patients in either Arkansas Children’s Hospital and clinics, by sending them a personalized Valentine wish.