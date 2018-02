× One Extricated In Multi-Vehicle Collision On I-49

LOWELL (KFSM) — First-responders and police were at the scene of a collision Wednesday evening (Feb. 14) in which a few vehicles were involved.

One person had to be extricated, according to the Rogers Fire Department.

The collision happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 49 near the Lowell exit 78. Traffic was rerouted off the interstate.